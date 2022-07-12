Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €150.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) price target on Sixt in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($148.70) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday.

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 stock opened at €104.60 ($104.60) on Friday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €95.20 ($95.20) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($170.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €115.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €131.56.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.