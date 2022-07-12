Wealthpoint LLC Buys Shares of 2,793 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,392,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.58. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

