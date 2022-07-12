Wealthpoint LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.76. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

