Wealthpoint LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.