Wealthpoint LLC Invests $254,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 507,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

