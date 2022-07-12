Wealthpoint LLC Invests $473,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,600,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $110.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

