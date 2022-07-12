Wealthpoint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,884,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

Shares of REZ opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.62.

