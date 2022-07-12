Wealthpoint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

