Wealthpoint LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthpoint LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.41 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

