Wealthpoint LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

