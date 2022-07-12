Wealthpoint LLC Sells 4,357 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wealthpoint LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,658,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.10 and a 52-week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.