Wedbush Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $40.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 70.76.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 29.93 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is 48.12.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,652,616,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,195,595,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $2,056,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

