Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.31. The company had a trading volume of 817,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,320. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $94.13.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 121.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after buying an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after buying an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

