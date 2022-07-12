Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $134.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dover has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

