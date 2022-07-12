WePower Hits 24 Hour Volume of $129.00 (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, WePower has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a market capitalization of $519,705.22 and approximately $129.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



WePower Coin Profile

WPR is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

