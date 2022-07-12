Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Trading 5.8% Higher

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 1,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 331,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMC. Jonestrading raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $784.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a current ratio of 1,098.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.50). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,756,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 622,946 shares during the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

