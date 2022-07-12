Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $74.47 or 0.00374299 BTC on popular exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $661,894.49 and approximately $38,031.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00105979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00017008 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

