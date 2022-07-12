Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Lowered to $218.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.
NASDAQ:WTW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,276. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.53. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $249.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.
In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total transaction of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
