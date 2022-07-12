Wing Market Cap Tops $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded flat against the dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00122001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

