WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003396 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

