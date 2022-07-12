Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.70 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura lowered Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wipro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised Wipro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Wipro has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Wipro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Wipro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,490,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Wipro by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 15,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

