Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 173.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,847 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Wix.com worth $23,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,693. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.61.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

