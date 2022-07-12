Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,646.25 ($43.37).

A number of brokerages have commented on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,350 ($27.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($72.61) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 1,756.50 ($20.89) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 1,664 ($19.79) and a one year high of GBX 5,478 ($65.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,508.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,209.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

