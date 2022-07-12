Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.22 and last traded at $65.22. Approximately 6,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 345,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 26.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

