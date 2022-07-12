World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $106.90. 53 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.44.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average is $177.12. The stock has a market cap of $678.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.56.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $959,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.