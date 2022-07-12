World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $106.90. 53 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average is $177.12. The stock has a market cap of $678.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.56.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($3.91). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $166.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $959,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

