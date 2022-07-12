Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.02 and last traded at $54.91. 58,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,449,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,190,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

