Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.
About Xcel Brands (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
