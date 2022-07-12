Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Reduced by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,965 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 1.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.35. 2,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,147. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

