yAxis Hits Market Cap of $14,284.75 (YAXIS)

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $14,284.75 and $249.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00112294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

