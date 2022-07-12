Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $756,346.85 and $193.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00274932 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00075752 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00076207 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004072 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,643,469 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

