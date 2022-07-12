Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $999,661.68 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $999,661.68 and $51,485.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

