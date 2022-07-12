YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.91

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 23571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.82.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 943.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 684,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 619,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 803,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

