Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.73 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

