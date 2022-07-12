ZClassic Reaches One Day Volume of $17.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $271,630.88 and $17.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00279405 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00075917 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00076825 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004075 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

