Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Gap Up to $291.70

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $291.70, but opened at $299.86. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $294.47, with a volume of 992 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

