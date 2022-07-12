Zel Price Hits $0.15 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00274444 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00075574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00076219 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004072 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

