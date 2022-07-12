ZeroSwap (ZEE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.25 Million

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

