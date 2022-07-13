0Chain Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. 0Chain has a market cap of $9.39 million and $79,490.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00078565 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

