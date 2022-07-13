13,963 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

