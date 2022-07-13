19,153 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,119 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,465,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 291,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $139,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

