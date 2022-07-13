2,000 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Purchased by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,797,000 after buying an additional 380,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 773,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 103,277 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. Oppenheimer started coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

