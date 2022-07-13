20,560 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after purchasing an additional 896,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 721,846 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 606,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,667,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 536,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.