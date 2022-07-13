2,358 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after buying an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after buying an additional 744,664 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 515,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

