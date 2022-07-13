2,430,200 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,430,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,767,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.5% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,913,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,747,000 after buying an additional 301,253 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 131,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 122,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

