2,722 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7,891.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

