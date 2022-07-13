2,779 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Shares of GE opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

