360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 32.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.