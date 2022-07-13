3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.69.
NYSE MMM opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.
3M Company Profile (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
