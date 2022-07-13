41,762 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 351,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Centene by 44.1% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,794,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Centene by 9.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

