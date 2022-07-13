42,693 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 0.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,191.3% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,061,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $58.56.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

